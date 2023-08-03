Around 12,000 jobs are at risk nationally, after the company’s chief executive confirmed the move earlier today.

Wilko has around 400 stores across the UK.

In Gwent, the firm has a distribution centre in Magor

The Wilko stores across Gwent are:

Blackwood

Cwmbran

Chepstow

Newport

Pontypool

Abergavenny

There are also stores located in Merthyr Tydfil and Cardiff.

The GMB union have confirmed that staff numbers for the whole of Gwent are "just shy of 300".

With numbers at the Magor distribution centre "more than 250".

Earlier this week, the Argus received an anonymous tip from an employee that "GXO, the main haulier for Wilkio in Magor, have sent all their drivers home with immediate effect".

A statement from Wilko in response read: "We’re partnered with GXO for home delivery and transport to service the wilko business on a day-to-day basis and we can confirm that stock is moving between our distribution centres and stores."

Wilko chief executive officer Mark Jackson said: “While we can confirm we’ve had a significant level of interest, including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business, at present, we don’t today have an offer that provides the necessary liquidity in the time we have available, given the mounting cash pressures we’re faced with.

“Unfortunately, with this in mind, today we’re having to take the difficult decision to file a notice of intention."

Andy Prendergast, national secretary at GMB, said: “This is extremely concerning but we remain hopeful that a buyer can be found.

“Wilko’s staff deserve reassurance that their jobs are safe. We hope this is the number one priority going forward.”