Hudson Banks Williams was born on July 3, 2023, in Cardiff weighing an impressive 10lb 14oz. His parents are Isabella Boje and Jason Williams, of Newport, and his brother is Harvey Cash Williams, 20 months.

Mum Isabella said: "At our 20 week scan we found out that our baby had his stomach on the opposite side of his body.

"It was a very stressful pregnancy with a lot of scans and tests and to find out our baby has a very rare condition called situs inversus abdominalis. All of his organs below his heart are a complete 180 degrees.

"We had to have him in Cardiff in case surgery was needed. Hudson made a very swift arrival in two hours and 45 minutess.

"Thankfully he is okay, all his organs are there and working so no medical intervention is needed. We are blessed to be home with our little miracle."

Alice Linda Jefferies was born on June 22, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz.

Her parents are Jade and Blake Jefferies, of Cwmcarn.

She is an extra special arrival, as her big brother, Max, died at seven hours old.

Mum Jade said: "After losing our son at seven hours old due to Intrauterine growth restriction we were excited and nervous for baby number two.

"We were booked in for a Caesarean section for June 29 but she had other ideas and was born a week early by C section."

Alaiyah-Autumn Jones was born on June 16, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2oz.

Her parents are Amanda and David Jones, of Cwmbran, and her siblings are Calum, 15, and Cody, nine.

Everleigh Alora Hicks-Roberts was born on July 2, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 11oz.

Her parents are Jaymie Hicks and Ben Roberts, of Griffithstown, and her siblings are Tyler, 16, Kaedan, 16, Riley, 14, Hayden-Lucas, 11, Dylan, 10, and Summer, four.

Theo Blake King was born on June 26, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbz 8oz.

His parents are David and Alysha King, of Abertillery, and his siblings are Jacob, 14, Noah, six, and Layla, five.