He was born in 2019 and is currently being looked after by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "This bouncy chap is Dale! He came to us in July 2023 due to his previous owner working long hours and sadly not having enough time for him.

"Unfortunately we do not have a lot of information on Dale's background. His previous owner only had him three months.

"We know that he was used to being left alone in the house for 12-plus hours a day and has had barely any contact around young children or other dogs and cats.

"Dale is a very affectionate boy who loves cwtches and fuss.

"He is rather fond of his carers even though he has only known them for a short period of time. He is always smiling and has a wagging tail when out in our enclosed field.

"He loves toys and responds well to his name but we would not trust him off lead, in an unsecure environment due to his breed.

"Dale has quite a high prey drive and likes to chase anything that catches his eye. This includes squirrels and birds.

"As small as he is, he can jump quite high to our shock. Therefore a heavily secure garden with high fencing is a must for him.

"Dale would do well in a quieter home where he is the only pet, where he can receive all the fuss and attention that's on offer. He would love for his new family to be home a good part of the day to keep him company. This is to help Dale fully settle into a home, as we are unsure as to how many homes he has had already.

"Dale can be a bit of a grumpy boy at the vets - potential adopters must be aware of this."

If you are interested in Dale, please email into us to request a Perfect Match Form. Please also attach garden photos to your completed form.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .