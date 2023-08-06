SO MANY pubs have either disappeared or been renamed over the years and we thought we'd take a look back in our archives to see what stories and pictures we could find from Gwent pubs.
Here are a selection from 2002 and 2003 - and some of the venues are still going strong.
Mark Chiplin of The Great George, Abergavenny, where in 2002 sporting memorabilia decorated the bar
Owner Bob Smith and his son and manager David Smith pictured in 2022 outside the Dolls House, Abertillery, with half a Morris Minor attached to the outside wall
Chaplins Taverna, Caldicot, pictured in 2003
The Olde Oak pub in Rogerstone as it was in 2003
The Moonraker pub in Cwmbran, which ceased trading in 2003
In 2002 the Groes Wen at Penhow was the winner of the Best Pub Awards
On 2002 Stuart Vigus was pictured outside the Piercefield in St Arvans with some other village residents with a petition opposing the re-naming of the pub
The Rolling Mill, Pontymister, as it was in 2003
In 2003 Averil Shanklin handed over a petition from residents to Cllr Allan Pritchard in protest of the housing development on the site of Tudor House pub in Oakdale
The bar at the Angel pub in Grosmont in 2003
In 2003 Newport's Ridgeway Inn Rose and Ron Wallis toast the start of their limo service to Christmas parties held at pub. Also pictured is chauffeur Matthew Hand
Gwent's great pubs
We are launching a feature (for print and online) to showcase the great pubs in Gwent. For inclusion please fill in the form below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here