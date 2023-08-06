SO MANY pubs have either disappeared or been renamed over the years and we thought we'd take a look back in our archives to see what stories and pictures we could find from Gwent pubs.

Here are a selection from 2002 and 2003 - and some of the venues are still going strong.

South Wales Argus: BH 7.11.02 PUB SPORT Pic-Bill Hart Story-Noel Davies APBH084H02-pub sport Sporting landlord: Mark Chiplin of The Great George, Abergavenny. Sporting memorabilia decorates the bar. APBH084H02

Mark Chiplin of The Great George, Abergavenny, where in 2002 sporting memorabilia decorated the bar

South Wales Argus: BS 9.10.02 REP:GL OWNER BOB SMITH WITH HIS SON AND MANAGER DAVID SMITH OUTSIDE THE DOLLS HOUSE IN ABERTILLERY.

Owner Bob Smith and his son and manager David Smith pictured in 2022 outside the Dolls House, Abertillery, with half a Morris Minor attached to the outside wall

South Wales Argus: BS 20.1.03 REP:? GENERIC : CHAPLINS TAVERNA, CALDICOT

Chaplins Taverna, Caldicot, pictured in 2003

South Wales Argus: BS 2.6.03 REP:HR RESTURANT REVIEW AT OLDE OAK PUB IN ROGERSTONE

The Olde Oak pub in Rogerstone as it was in 2003

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS...7.4.03 REPORTER THE THE MOONRAKER PUB WHICH HAS CEASED TRADING IN CWMBRAN

The Moonraker pub in Cwmbran, which ceased trading in 2003

South Wales Argus: BEST PUB SWA PIC PETE DASH 12.09.02 THE GROES WEN AT PENHOW, WINNER OF THE BEST PUB AWARD. ENDS

In 2002 the Groes Wen at Penhow was the winner of the Best Pub Awards

South Wales Argus: PIERCEFIELD PETITION SWA PIC PETE DASH 18.10.02 STUART VIGUS WITH THE PETITION AND SOME OF THE ST ARVANS RESIDENTS WHO ARE OPPOSED TO THE RE-NAMING OF THE PIERCEFIELD PUB. ENDS

On 2002 Stuart Vigus was pictured outside the Piercefield in St Arvans with some other village residents with a petition opposing the re-naming of the pub

South Wales Argus: ROLLING MILL PUB SWA PIC PETE DASH 21.08.03 THE ROLLING MILL PUB, PONTYMISTER ENDS

The Rolling Mill, Pontymister, as it was in 2003

South Wales Argus: PUB PROTEST SWA PIC PETE DASH 14.10.03 AVERIL SHANKLIN HANDS OVER A PETITION FROM RESIDENTS TO CLLR ALLAN PRITCHARD IN PROTEST OF THE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PROPOSED ON THE SITE OF NEIGHBOURING TUDOR HOUSE PUB, ALSO PICTURED ARE RESIDENTS L-R EDDIE MAZEY

In 2003 Averil Shanklin handed over a petition from residents to Cllr Allan Pritchard in protest of the housing development on the site of Tudor House pub in Oakdale

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK 21-10-03 THE ANGEL PUB IN GROSMONT

The bar at the Angel pub in Grosmont in 2003

South Wales Argus: ARGUS-MARK REPORTER-SC 24-10-03 RIDGEWAY INN LICENSEES ROSE AND RON WALLIS TOAST THE START OF THEIR LIMO SERVICE TO CHRISTMAS PARTIES HELD AT THE PUB AS CHAUFFEUR MATTHEW HAND OPENS THE DOOR

In 2003 Newport's Ridgeway Inn Rose and Ron Wallis toast the start of their limo service to Christmas parties held at pub. Also pictured is chauffeur Matthew Hand