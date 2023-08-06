Here are a selection from 2002 and 2003 - and some of the venues are still going strong.

Mark Chiplin of The Great George, Abergavenny, where in 2002 sporting memorabilia decorated the bar

Owner Bob Smith and his son and manager David Smith pictured in 2022 outside the Dolls House, Abertillery, with half a Morris Minor attached to the outside wall

Chaplins Taverna, Caldicot, pictured in 2003

The Olde Oak pub in Rogerstone as it was in 2003

The Moonraker pub in Cwmbran, which ceased trading in 2003

In 2002 the Groes Wen at Penhow was the winner of the Best Pub Awards

On 2002 Stuart Vigus was pictured outside the Piercefield in St Arvans with some other village residents with a petition opposing the re-naming of the pub

The Rolling Mill, Pontymister, as it was in 2003

In 2003 Averil Shanklin handed over a petition from residents to Cllr Allan Pritchard in protest of the housing development on the site of Tudor House pub in Oakdale

The bar at the Angel pub in Grosmont in 2003

In 2003 Newport's Ridgeway Inn Rose and Ron Wallis toast the start of their limo service to Christmas parties held at pub. Also pictured is chauffeur Matthew Hand