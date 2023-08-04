It might still be the summer holidays, but fans of the festive season can take delight in knowing that Newport will be lit up for Christmas on Saturday, November 18.

The annual switch-on, also known as the Countdown to Christmas, attracts thousands to Newport city centre for a day filled with festive fun for all the family.

What can people expect at the Countdown to Christmas?





The Countdown to Christmas will be in Newport city centre on Saturday, November 18.

There will be live music and performances throughout the day, with the line-up usually including an array of local talent and performers from further afield.

Plus there will be plenty of family fun on the day including fairground rides which are typically along the riverfront.

As always there will be a firework display after the lights are switched on (with a special guest usually doing the honours – previous guests have included Welsh singer Dafydd Iwan and Love Island’s Liam Reardon).

Then the countdown to Christmas in Newport will begin – 36 days before the big day!

This annual event – which also gives people the opportunity to do some Christmas shopping and support shop local is organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID).

The event is usually organised in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk, and community station Newport City Radio.

More details about Newport’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas will be revealed closer to the date.