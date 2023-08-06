As the condition is genetic, her family, from Bargoed, were screened for the same condition - and dad Kevin Silcox learned he it as well.

Both Ms Williams and her dad spent years on waiting lists for life-saving heart transplants and now, 18 years later, have both finally had the crucial procedures - just two weeks apart.

When Ms Williams, then aged 20, was first diagnosed with the condition, doctors told her she wouldn't live more than a year without a new heart. Thankfully, one became available just a month later - but this later began to fail and Ms Williams was told she would need a second transplant.

While Mr Silcox's condition was less serious, and was treated with medication and a pacemaker, in 2018 he was added to the non-urgent transplant list.

Jenna Williams as a baby with her parents. Picture: Wales News Service (Image: Wales News Service)

With Ms Williams' second heart failing, she has been in hospital for the past 18 months being kept alive by a machine while waiting for a transplant. When her Mr Silcox came to visit her at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on Friday, June 16, they were told there was finally a new heart available for her - and also for her dad too.

Mum-of-two Ms Williams, 39, had the transplant shortly after, and her dad, 60, had his just 17 days later, on Monday, July 3.

Ms Williams said: "I want to thank my donor for allowing me to continue being a mother.

"I will cherish this gift and my donor will forever be our hero.

"Now my dad has been given to same chance of life. We are so very grateful."

Jenna Williams waiting for her operation. Picture: Wales News Service (Image: Wales News Service)

Her mum Julie Silcox said she felt like she had "won the lottery twice".

"I am so thankful to the donors from the bottom of my heart," she said. "You can't put a price on the gift of life."

Ms Williams' sister Kirsty said the two transplants being carried out so close together "absolutely blew our minds".

"All I can say is the staff up there have been absolutely outstanding," she said. "I can't thank them enough for showing the dignity, compassion, respect to the patients and to the families.

"Two little girls have still got their mother and our mum has still got her daughter.

Kevin Silcox preparing for his operation. Picture: Wales News Service (Image: Wales News Service)

"I think a lot of people assume it will never happen to them - organ donation is such a gift. Everything we were prepared for Jenna to go through dad ended up experiencing.”

She added her sister had known this was likely the last chance to get a new heart, as did her father, who she says now has “such a different outlook on life”.

The two of them are now recovering in critical care and have been able to be visited by their loved ones.