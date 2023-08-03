Amid recent reports of ITV approaching former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to appear, who is allegedly considering an offer, we wondered who had been paid the most to appear on the show.

Well-known contestants can bag hundreds of thousands, some even come close to seven digits.

If Boris was to go on, you can bet the former Tory leader would demand a hefty price, when does he not?

After all, ITV's number one cash cow can certainly afford it.

Here we take a look at the 12 I'm a Celeb contestants who have reportedly earned the most from appearing on the show, as per The Tab:

12. Jennie McAlpine – £250k

Although soap stars are famously not paid a great deal, Jennie knew her worth. The Corrie legend reportedly secured £250k to be in the 2017 lineup. Well done Fiz, worth every penny.

11. Nadine Coyle – £250k

Nadine Coyle reportedly bagged a quarter of a million pounds for appearing on the show. Many believe she should have had that for teaching the campmates the iconic Girls Aloud Promise dance alone.

10. Mike Tindall – £265k

A royal sum for a royal contestant.

9. Mo Farah – £300k

When the show went up to Gwrych Castle in North Wales during the pandemic, Mo Farah was the one producers had their eye on to keep the public wanting to watch the show. The Olympic athlete was reportedly paid £300k.

"I didn't think my opinion of that man could sink any lower... he's not a celebrity, he's a failed Health Secretary."



8. Matt Hancock – £400k

Matt Hancock has been one of the most controversial signups for I’m A Celebrity in the show’s history. Objections of the milder persuasion have called it "tone deaf".

A spokesperson for Hancock said at the time: “Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia off the back of his appearance.”

7. Amir Khan – £400k

Amir Khan provided one of the most over-the-top scandalous moments of the 2017 series, when he ate the strawberries and cream he’d won in the Dingo Dollars challenge, and told camp he’d lost.

Personally, I think the £400k should've been withheld, justice for Iain Lee.

6. Ian Wright – £400k

Ex-footballer Ian Wright MBE was part of the show in 2019. He was reportedly paid £400k and lasted 18 days in the jungle. Not bad for two and a half weeks’ work.

5. Katie Price – £450k

Katie Price is a familiar face to I’m A Celebrity. She is the only celebrity to have been on the show not once, but twice.

When first appeared in 2004 she met her first husband Peter Andre, and went on it again in 2009 at the reported cost of £450k.

4. Boy George – £500k

Boy George is believed to have been paid £500k to appear on the show, making him one of the highest-paid I’m A Celebrity campmates to date. A lot of people have questioned the decision to have him in the jungle due to his criminal record.

3. Harry Redknapp – £500k

He isn’t the only one who reportedly bagged £500k for appearing on the show. He was in the 2018 jungle and definitely earned his fee as he ended up being crowned king of the jungle - so, fair enough.

2. Caitlyn Jenner – £500k

It turns out there is also absolutely nothing separating Boy George, Harry Redknapp or Caitlyn Jenner, as she was also reportedly paid half a million to appear in the jungle.

Most of the nation was shocked when she was announced as a campmate in 2019, and then once again when she struck up an iconic friendship with Nadine Coyle and Jacqueline Jossa.

1. Noel Edmonds – £600k

Noel Edmonds is the highest-paid I’m A Celebrity campmate of all time. He was a late arrival in the 2018 series, and clearly, the casting team thought he was going to have a much bigger impact than he did.

He was last to arrive in the jungle, and first to leave, but you can bet he was laughing all the way to the bank.