The sitcom was written, created and starred Caroline Aherne who passed away in 2016, and Craig Cash.

The show became a defining part of the 1990s, following the Manchester-based family, the Royles, sitting on their sofa and watching tv.

Now to mark the milestone broadcaster Gold will be airing an updated version of the 2010 documentary, The Royle Family: Down The Back Of The Sofa in September.

The Royle Family to return in a special anniversary show

The documentary will feature original cast members Ralf Little, Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston, and Craig Cash.

The Royle Family cast. (Image: PA/BBC)

Discussing the special show, Gold commissioning editor Jason Dawson said: "A quarter of a century! The Royle Family has without doubt left a permanent mark in television history and we’re delighted to have commissioned this documentary for the 25th anniversary."

"Working alongside Craig and the brilliant team at Phil McIntyre is such a pleasure, and we hope viewers will enjoy reliving this celebration of one of the nation’s most beloved shows," he added.

The Royle Family originally ran for three seasons from 1998 to 2000, before returning for a number of specials from 2006 to 2012.

The show's success also led to breakthroughs for cast members such as Sheridan Smith, Joanne Froggatt, and Jessica Hynes.

Recently, Tomlinson and Johnston, who played the couple Jim and Barbara in the show, reunited on Celebrity Gogglebox, a television show known as "the real Royle Family" when it first aired.

The Royle Family: Down The Back of The Sofa is set to air in September on Gold.