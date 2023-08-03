Harley Mapstone, 13, has been reported missing with police officers concerned for his wellbeing.

Harley was last seen near Dos Road in Newport at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, August 1. He has links to the Cardiff and Llanishen area.

Harley is described as around 4' tall with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike t-shirt and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300255444.

Harley is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he is safe and well.