Nathan Grant, 38, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Neil Pontin on Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly.

He is also accused of having a knife in public and assault by beating.

The alleged incidents took place on Sunday, July 29.

Grant, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly did not enter a plea.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on August 30.