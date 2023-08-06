A MAN was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of a serious assault against a 51-year-old who was taken to hospital.
Nathan Grant, 38, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Neil Pontin on Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly.
He is also accused of having a knife in public and assault by beating.
The alleged incidents took place on Sunday, July 29.
Grant, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly did not enter a plea.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on August 30.
