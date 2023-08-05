A MAN has been charged with child abduction and sex offences against a 13-year-old girl.
Richard Hulme, 26, of Trem Y Mynydd, Blaenavon appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.
He has been accused of child abduction, attempting to cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity and to cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity in the Abergavenny area on July 7.
The defendant did not enter a plea.
Hulme is due to appear before the crown court on August 30.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
