Richard Hulme, 26, of Trem Y Mynydd, Blaenavon appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

He has been accused of child abduction, attempting to cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity and to cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity in the Abergavenny area on July 7.

The defendant did not enter a plea.

Hulme is due to appear before the crown court on August 30.

The defendant was remanded in custody.