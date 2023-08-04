AN UNLICENSED taxi driver has been banned from driving and ordered to pay £1,850 after being caught using his cab illegally.
Hamza Abdul Mutaleb Thabet Ghalib, 34, from Newport was driving throughout the city last year without a licence.
He used his “taxi” while breaking the law on Upper Dock Street, Cwmbran Drive, Lakeside Drive, Medway Close and Azalea Road in May 2022.
Ghalib, of Wolseley Close, was banned from driving for six months.
He was ordered to pay the £1,850 in fines, costs and a surcharge.
