Whilst Gwent Police were looking for a stolen vehicle last night, they received reports of an electric Surron type bike being ridden dangerously round Duffryn.

The force worked with the The National Police Air Service to arrest a man and bike was seized.

A second man was arrested for obstructing police whilst they were seizing the bike.

In the past two weeks the police and fire service have been called to two fires in Duffryn.