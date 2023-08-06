The town is abundant in Roman history – along with an array of pubs where people can wet their whistle (and enjoy a bite to eat with gastropubs aplenty).

Here we look at what reviewers are saying on TripAdvisor* about some of the popular pubs in Caerleon...

The Bell Inn

Four out of five based on at least 740 reviews.

​

The Bell Inn, on Bulmore Road, is a popular gastropub described by a recent reviewer as a “fantastic find”. They praised the “wonderful” pub for “friendly and helpful” staff and “excellent food”.

They added:

“We happened to be there on their open mic music night which really added to the atmosphere. Can't recommend this place more highly.”

Another visitor enjoyed “delicious food” served by “lovely staff” and complimented the “great little touches and interesting pairings.”

The Hanbury Arms

Four out of five based on more than 425 reviews.

The Hanbury Arms, on Caerleon’s High Street next to the River Usk, has also proven popular – although a review left in July is less positive.

One review gave five stars to the “lovely pub” praising the view and the “friendly and welcoming” staff.

Another visitor described it as a “very friendly” pub, continuing: “Beer choice was good and well-priced.”

But a review from last month claimed they waited one hour and a half before receiving food and that “staff let this place down… [with] the most vacant look on their faces”. They added:

“Big shame as food wasn’t half bad and well-priced.”

Los Reyes Tapas and Wine Bar

Four out of five based on more than 370 reviews.

Los Reyes Tapas and Wine Bar, on Belmont Hill, has earned praise for its “impressive” wine list along with the food on offer there.

The tapas have been described as “absolutely outstanding” and “beautifully cooked” with the venue praised for having a “nice atmosphere and attentive staff”.

One visitor said it “exceeded expectations” adding:

”The service was great; fast and efficient with a smile.

"The food was amazing - as was the whole experience”.

The Red Lion

Four out of five based on more than 350 reviews.

The Red Lion, on Backhall Street, has also proven popular on TripAdvisor despite receiving a 'one' food hygiene rating in March (although improvements may have been made since).

A recent reviewer – who hadn’t been in “a number of years as the standard dropped” – said they were not disappointed about their return visit. Then enjoyed a “wonderful evening” with “really nice live music” and “awesome and great value” food.

Another visitor wrote: “Lovely little pub, very friendly staff and the food was absolutely brilliant. Good value, too. Will absolutely be back.”

The Ship Inn

Four out of five on TripAdvisor based on at least 270 reviews.

The Ship Inn, on New Road, offers food and drink along with a beer garden and play area.

A five-star review of the pub states: “Excellent food, stopped on the off chance… and wow, delicious food and good service, best restaurant meal I have had for a very long time, large portions of stunning food, literally faultless.”

But another reviewer gave three-stars for their “average” experience, adding “this time I cannot recommend” - while another “off the cuff” visitor praised The Ship Inn for serving “one of the best Sunday dinner’s we’ve had in a long time”.

Greyhound Inn

Four out of five based on more than 180 reviews.

​

Greyhound Inn, on Old Hill Crescent, is “well worth the trip” according to a recent review.

It reads: “What a brilliant place to go, whether for a drink or meal. The food is fantastic and very well priced. The atmosphere chilled and the staff are spot on. After your meal sit in the superb beer garden which is an amazing sun trap.

"Yep, this place has it all - even Sky Sports.”

The pub has also earned praise for its “big portions” of “amazing” food, with some describing it as “excellent value for money”.

The Goldcroft

Four out of five based on more than 155 reviews.

The Goldcroft, on Goldcroft Common, was winner of ‘best pub’ at the Welsh Business Awards 2022 – although a recent reviewer claims to have had a mixed experience.

Visiting with a group of friends - who are reportedly deaf (with some part members also blind) they said the “food was nice” but claimed to have waited a “very long time” for food. They described their first server as “terrible” claiming she walked away and they were “fob[bed] off” to a “very pleasant and helpful” staff member. The reviewer suggested more disability awareness/training for those “who have difficulties more than others”.

But a recent five-star review states: “Beautiful food and good value. Friendly and excellent service… Great garden and relaxed atmosphere”.

Ye Olde Bull Inn

Four out of five on TripAdvisor based on more than 80 reviews.

Ye Olde Bull Inn, on Caerleon’s High Street, also scored an overall rating of four on TripAdvisor.

A recent visitor visited with their two children – ordering dirty fries and burgers – and wrote: “Venue clean and plenty of available seating. Good, friendly service. Didn't have a long wait for food... All meals were piping hot, fresh, and delicious. Would highly recommend.”

A separate guest praised their “perfectly cooked” lunch from this “lovely gem In Caerleon” while another had a “perfect” experience. They wrote: “Food was delicious and generous portions, service was great, not a thing to gripe about.”

St Julian Inn

Four out of five based on more than 25 reviews.

St Julian Inn, on Caerleon Road, is another one popular venue – it includes indoor and outdoor seating and sits next to the River Usk.

A recent review describes it as “very much a traditional pub” adding: “where else could you find such a beautiful backdrop for a pint?” (referencing the view across the valley). Mentioning the venue’s regular music nights this visitor calls the venue a “real joy” which is “friendly… welcoming and… charm[ing].”

While some have expressed dissatisfaction with food from St Julian Inn, the staff have been described as “first class… with a very positive attitude and smiles”.

The White Hart

The White Hart, on Caerleon’s High Street, has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor based on at least 14 reviews. But no reviews have been left on TripAdvisor in almost a year (September 2022) with one reviewer suggesting there has been a change of hands.

A Facebook review left in October 2022 reads “great music on a Friday night” with the venue promoting regular live music nights on their page.

*Reviews are accurate at the time of publication, with overall ratings subject to change as more customer reviews are left. The venues are ordered based on number of reviews left on TripAdvisor, with a focus on recent visits.