BETHANY HERON, 22, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MACAULAY POPE, 23, of Oakfield Street, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone at Dyffryn Business Park on February 23.

He must pay £130 in a fine and costs.

KIERAN PLUMB, 31, of Maesgwyn, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 21 days for speeding at 85mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Pontypool on February 11.

He must pay £685 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Axe-wielding raider swung weapon at terrified hotel staff during crime rampage

MUNIS ABBAS, 74, of Palm Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEIRON JAMES CHADWICK, 27, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN HANSFORD, 58, of Dean Court, Henllys, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE CAROLINE HATHERALL, 39, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM SUMMERS, 56, of Curre Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 at Waunllwyd on March 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARTIN KRENEK, 54, of Lea Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road on March 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.