Famous faces are a familiar sight at Wrexham's home ground of late, with the club's star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney helping put The Reds on the world map.

The likes of Will Ferrell, Charlie Day and Paul Rudd have all been spotted in Wrexham in recent months.

That no doubt leads to the question of 'who's next?'. And Reds fans believe they've got it figured out.

Social media has been rife this week with rumours of Wolverine, The Greatest Showman and Les Mis actor Jackman being the next to visit Wrexham - and he could well be doing so for the League Two opener this weekend.

The Australian actor has previously confessed his love for Wrexham and is close friends with the club's co-chairman Ryan Reynolds.

And the pair have just recently been in the UK shooting scenes for the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, with Reynolds missing Wrexham tour of the USA due to that.

But with an actors strike now in action, and filming for Deadpool 3 currently suspended, that has led fans to believe that Jackman could have time on his hands to visit the Racecourse this weekend.

Wrexham will end a 15-year wait to return to the English Football League when they take on MK Dons at home on Saturday (August 5).

Rob McElhenney has already confirmed he will be there in a video he posted earlier this week.

But, Wrexham supporters are hoping to also catch a glimpse of Jackman - and Ryan - at the ground when the big day arrives.

The Australian Wrexham Supporters took to Twitter to say: "Rumour is our mate Hugh Jackman will be at the Racecourse this weekend, although we have been fooled before."

@JustMe_Wxm added: "It would be amazing to see Deadpool and Wolverine sat together in the stands! Even better if they were in costume! Make this happen @VancityReynolds".

Jackman previously revealed he received multiple offers to become a co-owner of rival teams to Wrexham AFC after Reynolds took part control of the football club.

He also admitted to being a fan of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary which aired on Disney Plus last year.

Speaking underneath Reynolds' Instagram post at that time, Jackman said: "I'm in a puddle of happy tears and covered in chill bumps. I can't wait to watch. I am in love with Wrexham and ... you."