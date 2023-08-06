XENIA CHAMBERS, 30, of Cot Farm Circle, Newport was banned from driving for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on March 23.

She must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN BODMAN, 21, of Gaer Vale, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a Sur Ron electric motorcycle without insurance and riding it without a licence on Bassaleg Road on December 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ROBERT MALCOLM HUGHES, 55, of Malpas Road, Newport must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road last Boxing Day.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE SAMUEL, 25, of Newport Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Mill Lane on April 18.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE JONES, 51, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on January 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOUISE ATHAY, 51, of Llandegfedd Way, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on January 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID BOOKER, 28, of Church Lane, Marshfield, Newport must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 33mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on January 17.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

STEWART OWEN DAVIES, 36, of Maesycoed Terrace, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen on January 21.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.