JESSICA COUSINS, 24, of Pembrey Path, St Dials, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in her blood in Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly on January 28.

She was fined £120.

TOMAS MAHONEY, 25, of The Woodlands, Talywain, Pontypool was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on East Dock Road, Newport on February 18.

He was fined £323 and must pay a £129 surcharge and £85 costs.

PAUL JONES, 43, of Victoria Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood and drink driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4256 on Park Hill on February 2.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120.

MORE NEWS: Woman swindled insurance companies by making fake claims while on holiday

RICHARD PALMER, 41, of Highfield Crescent, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street on February 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAFAL KLEJ, 38, of Tantallus Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RADOSLAW LECH, 32, of Ladyhill Court, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for driving when using a hand-held mobile telephone on Aberthaw Road on February 13.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FILIPE RESENDE, 30, of Commercial Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IAN DEREK EVANS, 48, of Hengoed Hall Drive, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 at Argoed, near Blackwood, on January 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.