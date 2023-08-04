Newport Central Travelodge, a 62 room hotel, located on Bridge Street has been upgraded to the group's new Budget-Luxe design.

The hotel's makeover includes an onsite restaurant with a new bar called the ‘Bar Café’ which offers a selection of wines, popular spirits and a range of ales.

The new elegant reception area has been designed in a ‘warm timeless classic style’ featuring a decorative panel design, soft low LED lighting, stylish leather bench seating and wooden style flooring. The colour palette includes the new warm Travelodge signature navy blue shade with neutral shades.

The rooms which feature the ‘Travelodge Dreamer’ have also had a makeover. The upgrade includes a new colour palette, complimentary tea and coffee making facilities, TV with all your favourote Freeview channels and a new cosy armchair.

LED lightning has been installed in the rooms and bathrooms, the bathrooms also have a new décor with complimentary hand, hair and body wash.

The new Budget-Luxe room (Image: Travelodge)

Deborah Dix, Newport Central Travelodge Hotel Manager said: “We are delighted that our hotel has received its Budget-Luxe upgrade in time for our busy staycation trading period.

“This upgrade is our most radical transformation to date and is a complete overhaul of our existing design. It certainly has the wow factor and will be a lovely surprise for our customers who are staying and holidaying in the surrounding area this summer.”

“Our new budget-luxe design has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers. Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”

Newport Central Travelodge, located on Bridge Street (Image: Travelodge)

Newport is only the third hotel in Wales to feature the group’s new Budget-Luxe design. The other hotels are Swansea Central and Cardiff Whitchurch Travelodge.

Guests at the hotel can also enjoy complimentary WIFI for 30 mins £3 for 24 hours.

Later this year, an additional six hotels in Wales will be upgraded: Cardiff Central Queen Street Travelodge in September, Cardiff M4 Travelodge and Porthmadog Travelodge, which are set for completion in October 2023 and Bangor Travelodge, LLandudno Travelodge and Merthyr Tydfil Travelodge which will be completed by December 2023.