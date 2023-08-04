A MAN has been arrested this morning and is to be put before the next available court.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “During proactive patrols this morning, Torfaen officers located a male who was wanted on a no bail warrant for failing to comply with court conditions.

“He will be put before the next available court.”