A MAN has been arrested this morning and is to be put before the next available court.
Torfaen officers located a man who was wanted on a no bail warrant for failing to comply with court conditions whilst they were doing their proactive patrols.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “During proactive patrols this morning, Torfaen officers located a male who was wanted on a no bail warrant for failing to comply with court conditions.
“He will be put before the next available court.”
