Harley Mapstone, 13, had last been seen near Dos Road in Newport at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, August 1. He has links to the Cardiff and Llanishen area.

The force issued a person’s appeal for the 13-year-old yesterday, officers were concerned for his welfare.

At the time Harvey was urged to get in touch with Gwent Police to confirm that he was safe and well.

Today, Gwent Police announced that Harvey had now been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.