Cookes Bake is opening a stall in Cwmbran on a trial basis for four weeks every Thursday from this week, with a view to going permanent if there is enough demand.

Company founder Benjamin Cooke created the business in 2021 and specialises in sourdough, pastries, doughnuts and macaroons.

The bakery is beloved by the locals, providing regular deliveries and appearances at food markets and events.

As a family-run business, Mr Cooke is supported at markets and on social media by his partner Fennah McGivern, her mother Debra, and their daughter Ffion.

Ffion, seven, displays the range of pastries and cakes available (Image: Fennah McGivern)

The team have been attending markets to bring their baking to the community for two years and have found a home in the Cwmbran Centre.

Ms McGivern said: “We have been in contact with Cwmbran town centre as we are both from Cwmbran. We've always wanted to work with them and get ourselves a pitch in town. We are so excited to be announcing we will have a pitch in Monmouth Square.”

They recently won Retail Bakery of the Year at the 2023 at the Food Awards, which signifies only good things for this little family bakery.

Ms McGivern said she has been really surprised by how quickly their business has grown, from a single stall at a market in 2021 to the possibility of having a permanent home in a town that means so much to them as a family.

She said: “We are trialling for four weeks with the flexibility to increase days and make our stay permanent if we feel this works for us.”

As a family run business, both Fennah's mum Debra and daughter Ffion help out (Image: Fennah McGivern)

She added: “We always have a great response whenever we've attended local markets. We are looking forward to seeing lots of our regular customers and to meet new customers too!”

They will be located next to Iceland in the square. The stall will be available on August 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 10am.

They will also be attending the Oakfield Fun Day on Monday, August 28, if you can’t make it to the Cwmbran Centre.