Fast and furious family fun, the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff saw British speedway hero Dan Bewley raise the roof in 2022, becoming the first home rider to top the podium since Chris Harris won in 2007, and all eyes will be on him as he bids to secure a second win.

Adding to the excitement for the home fans, three-time world champion Tai Woffinden and Robert Lambert are the other two Brits vying for that top spot, with all three in real contention to send the Cardiff crowd wild.

The stage is set for some thrilling on-track action as fans gear up to watch 16 riders compete over 23 heats, with each race featuring four riders battling it out over four laps on 500cc bikes with absolutely no brakes!

Fans will enjoy the highs, extraordinary skills and nail-biting moments as riders compete wheel to wheel for the chance to win one of the most prestigious events in world speedway and move one step closer to Speedway GP World Championship glory.

The day starts in the activity-filled fanzone which will take place on City Hall Lawn, featuring a jam-packed schedule including rider autograph sessions, lots of photo opportunities, plenty of interactive activities and chances to meet the sport’s biggest stars.

The focus then switches to the Principality Stadium as racing gets underway at 5pm, culminating with a spectacular indoor firework display.

As the longest running third-party event at the Principality Stadium, Speedway GP has become synonymous with Cardiff.

FIM Speedway championships director Laura Manciet said: “Dan Bewley’s win in Cardiff last year was just incredible, and with three top British riders back for 2023, we’re expecting a fantastic event.

“As well as the full-throttle on-track action, there is so much planned throughout the day and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans old and new to come and help us raise the roof at Principality Stadium.

“Cardiff is always such a fantastic showcase for the sport and, in the year we celebrate 100 years since speedway first took place in Australia in 1923, everyone involved in the FIM British Speedway GP is working hard to deliver an unforgettable event on September 2.”

Tickets for the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain - Cardiff are on sale at: fimspeedwaygpofcardiff.seetickets.com

Tickets start from just £20, with concessions available.