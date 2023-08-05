However, they also admitted that a contractor has yet to be found.

The Wye Bridge in Monmouth has crossed the Wye at Wyesham for hundreds of years.

The original wooden bridge was built in the Middle Ages, being rebuilt in stone in the early 17th century.

In more recent times, concerns had been raised over the state of the road surface on the bridge.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) acknowledged the condition of this highway "has been a long-standing concern".

It was originally the expectation of the council for construction works to begin between mid-July and up to the end of August.

However, Monmouthshire County Council has now confirmed that the full closure, day and night, of the Wye Bridge in Monmouth is scheduled to commence on October 16.

Monmouth Wye Bridge restoration closure full details

The plan, MCC say, is for a closure of the bridge for up to five weeks from an expected date of October 16.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for 24 hours a day to enable major resurfacing work to be undertaken.

Monmouthshire County Council have requested that contractors also work 24 hours a day on shifts to reduce the duration of the bridge closure.

The work will involve the removal of 10cm of the road surface from the bridge, which was built in 1615 and widened between 1878 and 1880.

While the bridge is without this surface usual vehicle traffic will not be able to cross.

This the council say is due to the change in weight load on the structure once the old road surface is removed.

Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to cross.

"If normal traffic were allowed to cross it would raise a risk of potential structural damage to the historic bridge," they said.

Monmouthshire County Council have said that the work has now been put out to tender and a contractor "will be appointed by mid-August".

The council have also liaised with all emergency services.

"Monmouth Town Council, neighbouring councils, local councillors, local schools, social care teams and community groups will be engaged with," they said.

"Residents and businesses in Monmouth and Wyesham, including Hadnock Road, will receive information over the coming weeks to enable them to plan ahead."

Cllr Catrin Maby, the council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “We are working to ensure that the essential resurfacing works of the Wye Bridge are planned to minimise the unavoidable impact on local residents and businesses.

"Sadly as a result of the need to remove so much of the bridge surface the bridge cannot be opened for normal traffic until the work is complete.

"We apologise for the inevitable inconvenience but would like to assure residents and businesses that everything will be done to ensure this project is completed as a priority in good time.”