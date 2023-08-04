A by-election is due to be held in the Penmaen ward on Thursday, August 31, following the death of Labour councillor Jim Sadler back in May, at the age of 71.

Entries for nominations have closed, and the local authority began distributing polling cards in the first few days of August.

But those polling cards contained an error, incorrectly referring to “voting on Thursday, August 3”.

The correct date also appears on the same side of the card, referring to “polling day” as Thursday, August 31.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the council’s electoral services office has apologised to candidates for the mistake and will send voters new polling cards as a matter of urgency.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We confirm that there is an error on the poll cards that are currently being delivered for the Penmaen by-election.

“In some places the wrong date of the election has been printed on the poll card – although the correct date also appears on all the cards.

“To make it clear, the election is to take place on August 31.

“A replacement ‘pink’ poll card will be sent out urgently. The new poll card will carry a message to inform electors that this is the poll card they need.”