The presenter was introducing an item on the Dambusters Raid when she described the event as “infamous”.

Viewers were angered by the use of the word, which is commonly associated with negative events in history, and accused her of disrespecting the raid.

Introducing the piece on live TV, the host said: “Eighty years after 19 Lancaster bombers took part in the infamous Dambusters Raid, tonight a special anniversary flypast will take place over Lincolnshire."

Sally Nugent was introducing a piece on the Dambusters Raid, describing the event as infamous (Image: BBC)

In a later introduction of the item, the raid was referred to as “famous”.

A correction on the BBC’s complaints website apologised for the mix-up.

It said: “When highlighting what was coming up on the programme, we did inadvertently refer to the Dambusters Raid as 'infamous'. Later, when the main item aired, we referred to the 'famous' raid. In live programmes, such as Breakfast, errors do occasionally slip through, and we're sorry for this mistake, and any offence caused."

The comment was also assessed by the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit who said the “original broadcast was not duly accurate”, but noted there were “no breach of the guidelines on impartiality.”

It added that it felt the apology was “sufficient to resolve the issue without the need for further action by BBC management".

The ECU statement reads: “"The ECU assessed the complaint against the standards for due accuracy and impartiality set out in the BBC editorial guidelines The ECU agreed the original broadcast was not duly accurate.

"Though the raid is not without its critics, the use of the word 'infamous', with its strongly negative connotations, was not appropriate. But the ECU found no evidence the phrase was deliberately chosen for its adverse implications, rather than being used inadvertently, or that it reflected the presenter's personal view.

"There was therefore no breach of the guidelines on impartiality."