MonLife Heritage Museums are bringing the productions to Abergavenny Castle during the month.

There will be great fun with the hilarious Pantaloons production of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and kids will love the adaptation of David Walliams’ best seller Bad Dad.

Heartbreak Productions have adapted David Walliams’ book Bad Dad for an outdoor production for children aged seven-plus. It will be on at Abergavenny Castle on Saturday, August 12 at 6pm.

This warm-hearted tale follows the highs and lows of a father-son relationship. Follow Frank and Gilbert as they navigate through car chases and convicts in the struggle to escape the clutches of the local crime lord and clear Gilbert’s name.

Enter the fantastic world of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland on Thursday, August 17, at 7pm.

This delightful show just gets curiouser and curiouser, so pack a picnic and come down the rabbit hole for The Pantaloons take on Lewis Carroll’s nonsensical novel. Great fun for all the family awake at that time in the evening.

Tickets are available online at abergavenny.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows