The country's leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is urging Brits to return to the island after much of it was ravaged by wildfires, seeing flights cancelled and tourists evacuated.

The PM said that some 15% of Rhodes was hit by the blaze but he has also insisted that the situation is now "back to normal".

Speaking on ITV's popular morning programme, GMB, he said: “For all those whose holiday was cut short as a result of wildfires, the Greek government in cooperation with local authorities will offer one week of free holidays on Rhodes next spring, the next fall, so that we make sure they come back to the island and enjoy its natural beauty.”

Greece's Prime Minister @kmitsotakis is live. pic.twitter.com/QyAFzL8jJn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 2, 2023

The details of the plan have not been fully laid out but it appears that those who had their holidays spoiled by the heatwave in Southern Europe will have free holidays offered to them at peak months.

The holidaymakers eligible could number around 20,000 people after so many were rushed off the island of Rhodes.

'Should British tourists come to Greece?'@edballs questions the Greek Prime Minister @kmitsotakis for advice around visiting the country following recent wild fires. pic.twitter.com/eXfH4Cuovj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 2, 2023

The PM went on to add that human-produced emissions are fueling climate change, seeing wildfires intensify in recent years.

He said: "We’ve always had the wildfires in the Mediterranean for millennia. What has changed over the past few years as a result of climate change is their intensity. We have no active wildfires as we speak and the weather for the next 15 days looks relatively benign."

Brits affected are expected to receive up to one free week of holidaying on the island.