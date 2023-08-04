BOSSES at ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! have been building up the lineup for the 2023 edition and have begun looking at former prime minsters for candidates.
As both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss were offered a role in the latest ITV series coming this autumn.
However, Liz Truss has already ruled out any possibility of appearing on I'm A Celebrity.
It comes after it was revealed that Boris Johnson had also turned down an offer to participate in the ITV program.
Liz Truss was approached to star in I'm A Celebrity
According to The Mirror, a close source to Truss has confirmed that she has no intention of making her reality TV debut, despite the reported interest from ITV executives.
As ITV have previously hinted that they are eager to replicate the success of the previous season, which featured former health secretary Matt Hancock and retired rugby star Mike Tindall.
Recently, it was disclosed that Boris Johnson had declined a "sensational" opportunity to be part of the upcoming series.
Alongside Truss and Johnson, other prominent politicians are allegedly on ITV's radar.
Among the names on the I'm A Celebrity wish list are said to be Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid, and Kwasi Kwarteng.
A source told The Sun: "After seeing the effect of having former Health Secretary on the show last year, bosses were keen to repeat the feat in the new series.
"High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp, which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home."
