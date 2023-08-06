Geraint Webb, 41, says he owes his life to the Wales Air Ambulance.

Mr Webb was driving to work in March last year when he lost control of his car, resulting in catastrophic, life-changing injuries.

The Wales Air Ambulance flew to the incident between Abergavenny and Hay on Wye.

Mr Webb received advanced medical treatment at the roadside, which included an anaesthetic and being placed onto a ventilator to control his breathing.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent skin grafting, where skin was removed from his lower legs and used to reconstruct his neck.

Mr Webb had suffered third degree burns to 33 per cent of his body, mainly his legs, stomach, neck and face.

He said: “I remember being in the car and somehow, I managed to get myself out despite my burns.

"I was in the middle of the countryside, in the middle of nowhere. A cyclist went past and came to help me, but he had to cycle two miles to get a phone signal to ring for help.

“The early and critical care that I received from the Wales Air Ambulance crew undoubtedly saved my life.”

Mr Webb spent his 40th birthday in Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was a patient for two months.

Fortunately, his treatment to date has been a success and he continues to attend the hospital weekly for intense physiotherapy.

Mr Webb underwent a further operation on his neck two months ago and said he will require more surgery in the future.

“My face is half burned, I have to accept I will never look the same again and that has been hard," he said. "I have good days and bad days and I have plenty of support from my counsellors and friends and family. It has been life-changing.”

Despite his accident, less than a year later Mr Webb was back treading the boards at Abergavenny Pantomime Company’s Christmas production of Cinderella, where he played Herald.

The company, which he has been a member of since he was five, agreed to support the Wales Air Ambulance as their chosen charity.

The company raised £1,300 and presented it to the Wales Air Ambulance at the Cardiff Heliport.

Mr Webb said: “I’ve always heard stories about all the amazing things the Wales Air Ambulance Charity do.

"However, I never really thought about the service before and never thought I’d end up needing their assistance.

"The whole team at Wales Air Ambulance have inspired and given me so much.”

Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise more than £8 million every year to keep its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

Laura Coyne, Wales Air Ambulance community fundraiser said: “Thank you, Geraint, for bravely sharing your story.

"You are truly inspirational in the way you have courageously bounced back from your accident to perform with your pantomime friends on stage. I wish you well in your recovery.”