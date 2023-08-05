Glebelands borders St Julians High School Old Boys Rugby Club and Glan Usk Primary School, and often hosts group activities.

Glyn Perryman, who lives on Stockton Road, says he can hear bikes coming in and out of the park every day.

“It’s tearing up the ground and people can’t go for a walk,” Mr Perryman said. “It's dangerous and there's no consideration for other people.

“You hear a couple of yells every now and then.”

Glebelands Park (Image: Sam Portillo)

Jo Howell lives in Bassaleg and has visited Glebelands Park since she was seven years old.

“It’s when they’re doing wheelies and being irresponsible, particularly when the dogs are off their leads,” she said.

“They’ll deliberately do that so that they drop right next to you, so it’s an element of intimidation in that sense.”

Colin Bull from Maindee said: “They don’t really think about it. There’s grown-ups who’ve got kids and brought them up on those things.

"There was a boy trying to keep up with his dad, who was doing zig-zags, and nearly hit my friend the other day.”

On July 25, Gwent Police ran a targeted operation against anti-social bike use in the area, seizing two vehicles and arresting a 20-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs who went on to be charged.

Inspector Roland Giles said: “We understand that there is a large amount of concern about this issue, and we’re committed to keep our communities safe, and that includes our roads.

“We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses this behaviour to make a report to us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on social media or an email.

“Public intelligence is the key to helping us target the right areas where these vehicles are used and are causing concern in our communities.”