South Wales Fire and Rescue and Gwent Police, paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service officers were all called to Station Road, Pentwynmawr, Abergavenny, at around 3pm yesterday, Thursday, August 3, following a medical emergency.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance service pronounced a 64-year-old man dead at scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the coroner in relation to the death, according to the police.

The medical emergency caused Station Road to be closed for a number of hours yesterday, the public was advised to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

The road has since re-opened.