The raid was carried out on a property on Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, under the Animal Welfare Act.

Officers from Gwent Police were supported by personnel from the RSPCA and a dog was seized from the address.

The police have said that their investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

Pictures from the scene, shared widely across social media, show the number of police and RSPCA vehicles at the address.

There is no confirmation of any arrests having been made at this time.

Help Gwent Police investigate Abergavenny dog incident

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300258177," Gwent Police said.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously with details.