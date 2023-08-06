Jenny Barnes checks a bloom in her garden at Llanfoist in June 2009

James Howard, owner of The Linen Box stall in Pontypool Indoor Market, pictured in a decorated front corner of his stall in 2009. With flowers and decorations, it is all to support Pontypool in Bloom

In 2009 Nigel Harris of the Harris Fruit and Veg stall in Pontypool Indoor Market, pictured attending to a hanging basket at the corner of his stall. His stall has a number of such decorations and it is all to support Pontypool in Bloom

One of the flower baskets alongside the central entrance of Pontypool Market in Market Street as part of Pontypool in Bloom in 2009

The Millers Arms in Mathern won an award in the Wales in Bloom competition in 2011. Pictured outside are Chris Thompson and his partner Rachael Snape who run the pub

Flowers win awards at Kemys Fawr Infants and Nursery School in Sebastopol in this year's Primary Schools in Bloom competition organised by the Pontypool Community Council in 2011

Wales in Bloom delegates from Newport Council all set for a tour of the then town’s floral displays

In 2002 Claire Llewellyn, right, a ground technician for Newport City Council, pictured with colleagues, were delighted the pandas on the Malpas Road roundabout under the M4 picked up a bronze medal in the Britain in Bloom competition

In 2002 the mayor of Newport, Councillor Bob Poole, and his wife, Veronica, with the first prize winners of the painting competition at the Wales in Bloom awards. They are, left to right, Rachael Szafnauer, 11, from Langstone Primary, Hayden Smyth and Rhiannon James, both seven, representing Llanmartin Primary Class Two, and Clinton Vlahos, ten, representing Llanmartin Primary key stage two, with some of the other prize winners

Members of the Bettws in Bloom Community Association by the September 11th memorial in Bettws shopping centre, pictured in 2002

Usk in Bloom in 1998