WE'VE been back through our archives and found this selection of pictures from different parts of Gwent taking part in various 'In Bloom' competitions.

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_045_5 5.6.09 LLANFOIST GARDNS Reporter: Kath Skellon Jenny Barnes checks a bloom in her garden at Llanfoist. It is one of the gardens that will be open to the public during the Llanfoist Open Gardens on June 14.

Jenny Barnes checks a bloom in her garden at Llanfoist in June 2009

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_135_1 12.8.09 PPOOL IN BLOOM Reporter: Keith Fairbank James Howard, owner of The Linen Box stall in Pontypool Indoor Market, pictured in a decorated front corner of his stall. With flowers and decorations, it is all to support Pontypool in

James Howard, owner of The Linen Box stall in Pontypool Indoor Market, pictured in a decorated front corner of his stall in 2009. With flowers and decorations, it is all to support Pontypool in Bloom

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_135_2 12.8.09 PPOOL IN BLOOM Reporter: Keith Fairbank Nigel Harris of the Harris Fruit and Veg stall in Pontypool Indoor Market, pictured attending to a hanging basket at the corner of his stall. His stall has a number of such decorations

In 2009 Nigel Harris of the Harris Fruit and Veg stall in Pontypool Indoor Market, pictured attending to a hanging basket at the corner of his stall.  His stall has a number of such decorations and it is all to support Pontypool in Bloom

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_135_4 12.8.09 PPOOL IN BLOOM Reporter: Keith Fairbank One of the flower baskets alongside the central entrance of Pontypool Market in Market Street .

One of the flower baskets alongside the central entrance of Pontypool Market in Market Street as part of Pontypool in Bloom in 2009

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_1450_1 19.8.11 MILLERS ARMS Reporter: Lia Hind The Millers Arms in Mathern won an award in the Wales in Bloom competition. Pictured outside are Chris Thompson and his partner Rachael Snape who run the pub.

The Millers Arms in Mathern won an award in the Wales in Bloom competition in 2011. Pictured outside are Chris Thompson and his partner Rachael Snape who run the pub

South Wales Argus: FP_BH_1517_6 4.10.11 SCH WK KEMYS FAWR Reporter: Kath Skellon Flowers win awards at Kemys Fawr Infants' and Nursery School in Sebastopol. In this year's Primary Schools in Bloom competition (organised by the Pontypool Community Council)

Flowers win awards at Kemys Fawr Infants and Nursery School in Sebastopol in this year's Primary Schools in Bloom competition organised by the Pontypool Community Council in 2011

South Wales Argus: BLOOM

Wales in Bloom delegates from Newport Council all set for a tour of the then town’s floral displays

South Wales Argus: SWA/MIKE LEWIS 18.09.02 REPORTER PAUL PLATT HAPPY LOT CLAIRE LLEWELLYN, RIGHT, GROUND TECHNICIAN FOR NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL WITH COLLEAGUES WHO ARE DELIGHTED THAT THE PANDAS HAVE PICKED UP BRONZE MEDAL IN THE BRITAIN IN BLOOM COMPETITION

In 2002 Claire Llewellyn, right, a ground technician for Newport City Council, pictured with colleagues, were delighted the pandas on the Malpas Road roundabout under the M4 picked up a bronze medal in the Britain in Bloom competition

South Wales Argus: BLOOM PENDRE 06.10.02 The mayor of Newport, Councillor Bob Poole, and his wife, Veronica, with the first prize winners of the painting competition at the Wales in Bloom awards. They are, left to right, Rachael Szafnauer, 11, from Langstone Primary,

In 2002 the mayor of Newport, Councillor Bob Poole, and his wife, Veronica, with the first prize winners of the painting competition at the Wales in Bloom awards. They are, left to right, Rachael Szafnauer, 11, from Langstone Primary, Hayden Smyth and Rhiannon James, both seven, representing Llanmartin Primary Class Two, and Clinton Vlahos, ten, representing Llanmartin Primary key stage two, with some of the other prize winners

South Wales Argus: BETTWS PENDRE 11.10.02 Members of the Bettws in Bloom Community Association by the September 11th memorial in Bettws shopping centre

Members of the Bettws in Bloom Community Association by the September 11th memorial in Bettws shopping centre, pictured in 2002

South Wales Argus: USK IN BLOOM...1998

Usk in Bloom in 1998