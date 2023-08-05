WHEN you're out for a drink or a bite to eat in Newport, you can't go wrong popping into The Potters.

The boozer in Upper Dock Street - literally just a stone's throw from Argus HQ - is believed to be one of the longest-standing pubs in Newport, with customers travelling far and wide for its delicious food and atmosphere.

The pub has topped polls of Newport's best pubs multiple times in the past, and is well-known breakfast and Sunday lunch - in fact its breakfast was voted Newport's best by our readers.

In August 2021 it was even named in a list of the top 30 pubs and bars in the UK - as the only venue in Wales to make the list.

Pub manager Emma Gorvett spoke to the Argus how the pub stands out from other venues in Newport, with location and home-cooked food being the key to success.

“Location and our food are all home-cooked, with our homemade lasagna the most popular item on the menu," she said.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

A member of staff makes a hot drink at The Potters

“We always feel very proud to be the best pub in Newport and my staff feel very proud to work here, with most of us being here for a long time.”

The city centre venue was recently renovated in 2016 in conjunction with Friars Walk and retains many of its original features with it being one of the best places in town to get good value food.

“We are very proud to be voted for the best breakfast and Sunday lunches, we all eat in here and even the staff come in on their days off to eat," said Ms Gorvett.

“It’s hard due to the cost-of-living crisis, but like everyone, we do what we can to try and keep our prices as reasonable as we can while maintaining our service levels.”

Some of the delicious home-made food available at the potters (Image: Newsquest and Potters Pub)

Some of the delicious food served at the Potters. Picture: Potters Pub

The award-winning pub is also a key part of the city's live music scene, with bands and singers performing on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturday evenings.

A live DJ also performs on the rooftop terrace on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Visitors can also relax with a pint while watching live sports on one of seven screens throughout the downstairs bar or upstairs on the rooftop terrace as the bar shows all live matches.

They are unique because the bar is aimed at over 25s, with music aimed at people in their 40s and over.

“Our most popular live music act is Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band, who we have every Boxing Day," said Ms Gorvett.

"We have a singer downstairs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with a DJ on the terrace on Friday and Saturday nights.

“I think what makes our pub unique, is we are an over-25s venue with our music aimed at older people in their 40s.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The beautiful rooftop terrace at The Potters Pub with spectacular views. Picture: Newsquest

“There are plenty of places for younger people to go in Newport town centre, and I think that’s what makes us so popular.”

The venue offers popular food options such as lasagna, sausage and mash, cod and chips, steak and chips, burgers, paninis and more.

They even offer an afternoon tea package with a selection of sandwiches, scones, slices of cake and mini desserts with a drink included.

The terrace is the only one of its kind in Newport, with an open-air firepit, bar, covered seating area and TV.

Live music acts at the Potters (Image: Potters Pub)

The Potters is situated on Upper Dock Street and the corner of Corn Street, opening hours are:

Monday: 9am to 10pm;

Tuesday and Wednesday: 9am to 11pm;

Thursday: 9am to 11.30pm;

Sunday: Midday to 10 pm.

Food is served:

Monday and Tuesday: 9am to 6pm;

Wednesday to Saturday: 9am to 8pm;

Sunday: Midday to 5pm.

Breakfast is served Monday to Saturday from 9am until 11.30am. Find out more at: https://potterspub.co.uk/