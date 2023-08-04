Victoria James, 49, from Caerphilly had been hired by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The grandmother was employed as a health care support worker in a critical care unit but left on the sick after just six shifts in December 2020.

James continued to be paid by the NHS for nearly 11 months but she didn’t inform them of their mistake, prosecutor Lewis Harrison said.

The error was eventually spotted by the health board in November 2021.

The overpayments amounted to £15,285.33, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

James, of Phillips Walk, Rhymney pleaded guilty to theft.

She had no previous convictions.

Ross McQuillan-Johnson representing the defendant said his client had been under “intense family pressure” at the time of the offence.

Once the theft was discovered she had helped with the investigation and offered to pay back the money.

“This was an offence that was committed without any malice,” her barrister added.

“Her current employers do not seek to terminate her employment such is the level of commitment provided to them.

“It was a stupid offence and one that was out of character.”

The judge, Recorder Richard Booth KC, told James: “After you went on sick leave the termination paperwork was not completed.

“You were being overpaid. You did nothing and told nobody.”

He added: “I bear in mind that this has been hanging over you for two years.

“You have no previous convictions and you assisted in the investigation.

“I also bear in mind your positive good character before this offence, your offer of repayment and your genuine remorse.

“Your conduct was stupid but not wicked.”

James was sentenced to a 12-month community order and will have to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

She will have to pay £15,285.33 in compensation as well as £425 costs and a £114 surcharge.