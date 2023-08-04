Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the M48 near Dewstow in Caldicot, at around 2.25am on Monday, July 31.

The crash involved a person and a car.

Officers attended the scene to assist with traffic management.

Formal identification is yet to take place but was confirmed by officers that a woman had died at the scene, her death is not being treated as suspicious.

The motorway was closed between junction two of the M48 and junction 23 of the M4 at Chepstow for nearly 17 hours.

The force are now appealing for witness to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious; a report has been prepared for the coroner.

"Our witness appeal continues and we’re asking any motorists especially those with dashcam travelling on the M48 or using the Newhouse bridge between 1am and 3.30am to contact us."