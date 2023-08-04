The public institute is "monitoring the number of cases and spread", however there is "no evidence suggesting an increase in overall case numbers".

The variant, named after the Greek goddess of chaos, strife and discord, is believed to spreading across the UK, becoming the second-most dominant variant of the virus.

This news comes after the public health emergency of international concern for Covid-19 was declared over on May 5.

Dr Christopher Williams, consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales said: “In line with the rest of the United Kingdom, the ERIS variant has been detected in Wales. As with previous variants we are monitoring the numbers of cases and spread.

“Recent surveillance shows a modest increase in hospitalised Covid-19 cases in Wales. There is currently no evidence suggesting an increase in overall case numbers, severity or deaths linked to the ERIS variant.”

ERIS has also been detected in Europe, Asia and North America.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Eris variant is now responsible for one in seven Covid cases in the country.

Data from (UKHSA) found that 5.4 per cent of tests on people with a respiratory illness in the last week were found to be Covid - up from 3.7 per cent the week before.

The overall Covid-19 hospital admission rate also rose to 1.97 per 100,000 population, up from 1.17 per 100,000 in the previous week.

However, ICU admission rates have decreased to 0.05 compared to 0.07, the UKHSA said.