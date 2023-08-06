Coffi Kitoko is the brainchild of Michael Davies and Denis O'Malley, who enjoy coffee and wanted to create the coffee house vibe on the ‘street’ for all to enjoy.

The business aims to offer a unique blend of Africa and Wales in their beverages, as well as a wide range of food and drink, including milkshakes, affogato shakes, and light sweet bites such as muffins and cookies.

Denis O'Malley serving a customer (Image: Coffi Kitoko)

Located in the Cwmbran Centre, Coffi Kitoko has become a hit with the locals.

Mr O’Malley said: “Coffi Kitoko offers the perfect place to unwind, process, and reflect on the daily grind as our doors and ears are open to you! We are more than just baristas; we are your coffi family.”

The pair both have extensive experience in owning businesses and interacting with people from all walks of life, something which, they say, as members of the LGBTQ+ community, they understand the importance of to a great extent.

Michael Davies manning the coffee shop (Image: Coffi Kitoko)

Both baristas have previously been invited to work at a mixture of high-profile and local events, such as Weston-Super-Mare Beach Race, Caerphilly Winter Food and Drinks Festival, Luminate National Botanic Garden of Wales, Swansea Flavour Fest and Devon Street Food Festival.

As part of the first birthday celebrations, Coffi Kitoko is hosting a Disney-themed charity event in aid of the Congress Youth Theatre in Cwmbran. This includes an appearance of a Disney princess, a cookie sale and a photo wall to reflect on the first year of Coffi Kitoko.

Mr Davies said: “Cwmbran is a beautiful community and we wanted to celebrate the birth of Coffi Kitoko by giving back.”

The event will run between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday, August 12.

You can find the Coffi Kitoko van on Monmouth Square in the Cwmbran Centre.