Grant Cuthbert, 39, broke into the home of striker Offrande Zanzala on May 10 and took items that included a Louis Vuitton wallet, Michael Kors watch, Armani rucksack and Ted Baker washbag.

The defendant had a crack cocaine habit and was drinking 20 cans of alcohol a day at the time of the offence, the city’s crown court was told.

He used stolen cards from Mr Zanzala’s wallet to commit fraud by using them to buy goods for himself and was captured on CCTV wearing a pair of the victim’s shoes he'd stolen in the burglary on one occasion.

His bank has refunded him for these losses.

Prosecutor Martha Smith-Higgins read out a victim impact statement made by the 26-year-old in which he said: “The whole ordeal has caused me undue stress and inconvenience when I’m supposed to be rehabilitating from a sports injury.”

Nine months earlier in August 2022 Cuthbert deliberately set fire to a bin bag with a lighter outside a supermarket in Newport during the early hours of the morning while walking down the road with friends.

Miss Smith-Higgins showed CCTV footage as it ignited into a raging blaze that caused £300 damage after bread baskets melted.

Brave members of the public could be seen trying to put out the flames before the fire service arrived and completely extinguished it.

It was fortunate that no damage was caused to the shop.

The defendant, of Albion Court, Newport pleaded guilty to burglary, arson and fraud.

All the offences took place in the city.

Cuthbert had previous convictions which included offences of dishonesty, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The court heard that the defendant had been high on drink and drugs when he carried out the arson and was unaware the bin bag had caught fire.

His barrister Paul Hewitt said: “His best mitigation is his guilty pleas.

“He was a hard-worker and a bricklayer before he really started offending when he was 30.

“The defendant started to develop a drug habit and was drinking 20 cans a day and began taking crack cocaine.

“He started to lead a transient lifestyle – a nomadic life.

“The defendant is remorseful for what he’s done.”

Cuthbert was jailed for 17 months by Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas.