In an area often regarded by the locals as a place of stunning natural beauty, the canal is currently suffering from massive overgrowth, leaving overhanging trees, dangerous plants and narrow walkways and cycle paths almost impossible to use.

And now residents in the area are taking matters into their own hands.

Julian Salmon, who lives opposite the canal, said: “Some people are being forced to clean it up themselves on a regular basis just to avoid falling into the canal.

"It’s becoming really dangerous, particularly for children who run along here and just want to explore but can’t see the edge.”

Mr Salmon said it’s been a while since the council last trimmed the greenery back, and many people are now unsure about what plants are actually growing there, hence the increasing worry for health and safety.

“We don’t know if it’s something dangerous like hogweed, or cow parsley, so we’re reluctant to touch it," he said. "Not only that, but I’ve also seen more rats in the last few months than I’ve seen in the last 10 years, so that’s really not pleasant for people who come down here.”

Another resident has become so tired of the overgrowth encroaching on his property that he’s taken to cutting it back himself.

Glyn Hyde has been trimming the growth near his home for the past month.

He said: “It really doesn’t look nice, so I felt I had to sort it.

"I’ve been chopping it all down and dredged out all the weeds – I even had to pull an overhanging tree out the other day with my car, just so it wouldn’t collapse on the road.”

Even the local pub, The Prince of Wales, has been impacted by the situation.

Owner Jason Salmon said: “We proudly advertise that we’re on the side of a beautiful canal, and it’s awful to see it neglected like this.

"We feel like we’ve been forgotten by the council.”

Manager Richard Ward shares the same sentiment. He said: “It’s dreadful. We’re all long-term locals and we’ve never seen it this bad.

"It just doesn’t make sense why it would be left like this.”

Many people described the canal’s current state as turning from “a natural beauty into an eyesore”.

A Caerphilly Borough Council spokesperson said officers visited the area earlier this week.

“The canal is subject to a monthly cutting regime and the team are on site this week to carry out works along the length of the canal," they said.

"The next cut is scheduled for September 7.

"It wasn’t cut in May as we were participating in No Mow May to encourage biodiversity, but it was then cut again on June 7.

"We will be posting a message on our channels and on sharing on local social media channels in response to the comments and the video that has been posted."