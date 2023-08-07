A MAN was warned he’ll be going to prison after he was convicted of strangling a woman.
Dalton Long, 26, from Abertillery pleaded guilty to the offence of non-fatal strangulation during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant also admitted two counts of criminal damage.
The offences took place on February 1.
Long, of Penrhiw, Brynithel appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison.
His sentence was adjourned until September 8 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
MORE NEWS: NHS care worker stole £15k when they kept paying her after she’d left
The defendant was told by Recorder Richard Booth KC it was likely the report would only go towards determining the length of the prison sentence he will have to serve.
Long was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article