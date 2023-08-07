Dalton Long, 26, from Abertillery pleaded guilty to the offence of non-fatal strangulation during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant also admitted two counts of criminal damage.

The offences took place on February 1.

Long, of Penrhiw, Brynithel appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison.

His sentence was adjourned until September 8 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The defendant was told by Recorder Richard Booth KC it was likely the report would only go towards determining the length of the prison sentence he will have to serve.

Long was remanded in custody.