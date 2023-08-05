A FOOTBALL club has applied for planning permission to open changing rooms in two adapted steel containers.
Gelligaer FC wants to install locker rooms, showers and toilets inside the two 12-metre long containers at its home ground on Greenhill Playing Fields.
It has submitted plans to Caerphilly County Borough Council that also include kit storage, hardstanding and parking space for six vehicles.
If approved, the new changing facilities will be located on a grassy area at the entrance to the playing field.
Plans show the containers will be dark green in colour. One will be used by the home team and include a separate area for the match day officials, and the other will be used by the away team.
The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0478/FULL
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here