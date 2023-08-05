Gelligaer FC wants to install locker rooms, showers and toilets inside the two 12-metre long containers at its home ground on Greenhill Playing Fields.

It has submitted plans to Caerphilly County Borough Council that also include kit storage, hardstanding and parking space for six vehicles.

If approved, the new changing facilities will be located on a grassy area at the entrance to the playing field.

Plans show the containers will be dark green in colour. One will be used by the home team and include a separate area for the match day officials, and the other will be used by the away team.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0478/FULL