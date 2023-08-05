Sajjad Ahmed, 24, of Alexandra Road in Newport, appeared before Judge Dyfed Thomas at Newport Crown Court on Friday, August 4.

He was being sentenced for multiple sexual offences involving a child, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making indecent images of a child, strangulation and threatening to reveal private images.

He first contacted his victim after she posted a picture of herself on Snapchat in 2020. She was 14 years old.

They arranged to meet and he took her to his home, where they kissed and Ahmed touched her “everywhere”.

After that she uploaded a picture of the two of them to Snapchat. She was warned about him by another person, but she believed Ahmed was in love with her. On a later meeting they attempted to have sex, and the police and the girl's parents were informed.

Ahmed was instructed to cease contacting the complainant.

However, contact continued into lockdown.

Ahmed took videos of his victim performing sexual acts on him, even though she had asked him not to.

Later, he accused her of disloyalty and grabbed her, causing her to fall. He then bit her and slapped her.

He told her “don’t tell anyone, it won’t be nice for you”. The pair later reconciled and continued their relationship.

On one occasion Ahmed was caught in his victim’s bedroom by her father - the police were called and Ahmed attempted to escape through the window. He was arrested, but he and the victim resumed contact shortly afterwards.

By 2022, Ahmed had begun to accuse her of cheating with colleagues at her job. She was now 16.

Around this time the victim discovered she was eight weeks pregnant with Ahmed's child. She had an abortion in May 2022.

Later that year he began making threats to kill her or physically attack her.

The victim agreed to meet Ahmed in Newport out of fear for her family’s safety, but he locked her in a toilet and attacked her. She was able to escape and call for help, and Ahmed was arrested.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Ahmed’s victim said: “I am always stressed and isolated.

“It’s affected my sleep and I have had nightmares.

“I think of it every day. I don’t think I can trust a man ever again."

Ahmed was described as "still relatively young" and his barrister claimed he "recognises his behaviour should not be repeated".

He was said to have "expressed remorse".

Judge Dyfed Thomas said: "When you met your victim she was 14. You groomed her.

"She believed you were in love with her.

"You threatened her. You were manipulative. You told her you were going to kill her.

"At times you blamed the victim. You exploited her."

Ahmed was sentenced to six years in prison for the multiple sexual offences against a child.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the ABH and strangulation charges and a further nine months for the charges of making indecent images of a child and threatening to reveal private images.

All the sentences, Judge Thomas said, would be served consecutively, bringing the total custodial sentence to one of eight years.

Ahmed would also be subject to an indefinite restraining order and would have to sign the sex offenders register for a similar period.