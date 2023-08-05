MORE information will have to be supplied before a firm is given permission to demolish a disused pub in Monmouthshire.
Barnes Plant Sales in Penpergwm has asked for permission to demolish the former King of Prussia pub in the village that is just north of the A40 between Abergavenny and Raglan.
It has asked for permission to knock down the pub as it is described as having “fallen into disrepair” and is “currently in unsafe condition”. It’s estimated the demolition and clearance work could take three weeks.
But Monmouthshire County Council has said details provided so far are unacceptable and it will need further information as part of the prior approval process.
It has told the firm it should provide more information on the hard landscaping it will use after demolition, details on soft landscaping such as any ground to be reseeded and further technical information and that lighting that will be provided during and after constuction.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here