BBC’s The Repair Shop which includes furniture restorer Jay Blades and his team, is on the lookout for people who have “yester-year” items with a “festive feel” that need a little tender loving care (TLC).

The programme is wanting people to feature in the Christmas edition so the professional fixers can “perform some festive magic” on objects of historical or social interest in need of repair.

The Repair Shop to air Christmas special for 2023 on BBC

This will be the fourth Christmas special of The Repair Shop, which first aired on BBC Two in 2017.

Presenter Jay said that with a wide-ranging team of experts, they hoped to provide “the solution for any fix”.

The 53-year-old added: “We are looking for items that make us remember Christmases of yester-year.

“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

“The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix.”

It’s already been a busy year for The Repair Shop as so far, this year has seen two special episodes, marking the 75th anniversary of both the arrival of the Empire Windrush to the UK and the birth of the NHS.

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said the Christmas specials were some of her favourite episodes.

“There’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical,” she said.

“We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

Dominic Chinea, metalwork specialist, added: “This year has been full of specials (and)… we’d love to finish off this year with another very special episode.

“In previous Christmases we’ve fixed a whole host of items, from instruments to a wartime Teddy Bear to a chopper bike – I can’t wait to see what comes through the door this year.”

When is the next series of The Repair Shop on BBC?





The next series of The Repair Shop is currently filming and is due to transmit later in the autumn, according to reports.