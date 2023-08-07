Most try to sort a lift with a family member or friend at the crack of dawn or the middle of the night.

Whilst others hope they won’t have to pay an extortionate price at an airport car park if they have to travel in their own vehicle.

But when it comes to looking at those with reasonable parking costs, holidaymakers in the UK are being charged up to four times more for airport parking, if they pay on arrival rather than in advance.

It comes as new research from consumer group Which? analysed the prices at 16 UK airport car parks which it said revealed a “serious financial sting."

To do this, it compared prices for a week’s stay in mid-August paid for on the same day, contrasting with those paid in advance four months earlier.

Which? found the biggest price difference was at Manchester airport, where paying on arrival was £406, compared with just £95 if booked in advance.

Other airports charging a “significant” premium for travellers who pay on the day include Heathrow (£583 compared with £190 in advance), Birmingham (£392 compared with £150 in advance) and Gatwick (£180 compared with £106 in advance).

What's the most you have paid for parking at an airport and how long for? (Image: Getty)

How to avoid paying up to 4 times more at UK airport car parks

Rory Boland, editor of the magazine Which? Travel, said: “When you’re planning a holiday, sorting out your airport parking can easily slip down your to-do list, but our research found leaving it to the last minute can come with a serious financial sting.

“Take the time to shop around and compare the options on offer – comparison sites can be a great starting point – and book early wherever possible to lock in the best price.

“It’s also worth comparing off-site and onsite options, as further away doesn’t necessarily mean cheaper.”

Mr Boland added that holidaymakers should consider “unconventional options” such as renting someone’s driveway or garage, although he acknowledged this “may not be for everyone” due to concerns about vehicle security.