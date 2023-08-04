The Big Ride for Palestine is an annual event dating back to 2015 - but this is the first edition that has taken the riders through Wales.

Setting off from Swansea on Thursday morning, the international entourage had time to admire the picturesque Caerphilly Castle and enjoy a game of football in Wattsville before gathering at the Steel Wave sculpture in Newport at around 6pm.

Event organisers say that five continents are represented in this year’s ride, which includes cyclists from Colombia, Egypt and Taiwan, among other nations, as well as riders from across the UK.

This year's event is raising funds for MECA - Middle East Children's Alliance - a charity that works to "heal" children affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Actress and political activist Maxine Peake, star of Dinnerladies, Shameless and Silk, was in attendance at the Newport rally tonight.

“I have spoken out about the occupation of Palestine for many years and strongly believe supporting the people of Palestine is a human rights issue we should all get behind,” said Ms Peake.

“The combination of cycling and hundreds of people wearing the flag of Palestine is a powerful visual message, and I am proud to be a supporter of this wonderful fundraising event and encourage others to get involved."

Muhammad Rashid made the journey from East London to take part in the Big Ride 2023 - his second time in the event.

“I’ve been interested in Palestinian issues for a long time. I love to bike, I love tours and I love charity,” said Mr Rashid. “Usually, we’re giving money to charity but this time we’re raising the issue."

Zeesham, Muhammad and Yousuf (Image: Sam Portillo)

Last year, the Big Ride hosted their first Big Gig for Palestine celebrating the country’s music, art and culture.

This year’s cyclists will finish the trip with a 15-mile journey around Bristol on Sunday, August 6.