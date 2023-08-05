Storm Antoni hit late on Friday (August 4) and is expected to continue into Saturday (August 5) with strong winds and heavy rain forecast.

The national forecaster has issued two amber weather warnings for wind in west Wales and parts of southwest England.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for most of Northern Ireland, BBC News reported.

Gusts of up to 65mph are expected to batter large stretches of the UK's coastline, the Met Office has warned.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible," the forecaster has stated as there is a possibility of "large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

Whilst the official warning areas are located in the southwest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland few parts of the UK will escape downpours, cloud and cold conditions.

Chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40 to 60mm falling in some spots, but 20 to 30mm more widely.

#StormAntoni has been named and is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to the UK on Saturday



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ilyBMhrWFV — Met Office (@metoffice) August 4, 2023

"Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England."

The RAC's Rod Dennis warned drivers to be aware of "atrocious" conditions.

"The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes," he said.

"Drivers towing caravans and trailers need to be particularly careful in these conditions and those with boxes and bikes on the roof should double check they're secured properly."