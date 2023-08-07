In April, the council approved planning permission on the Bron Afon-owned land, behind houses on East Road, The Highway and South Road in Oakfield.

Bron Afon is leasing it to United Response, a charity whose aim is “to ensure that individuals with learning disabilities, mental or physical support needs have the opportunity to live their lives to the full."

Volunteers transforming the disused patch of land in Cwmbran into a community garden and allotment. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Plans for the site include up to 21 raised bed planters so those in wheelchairs can take part in gardening, along with a polytunnel, sheds and a fruit cage.

On Tuesday, staff from Allianz Legal Protection, based in Bristol, joined Keep Wales Tidy and staff and service users from United Response, to work on the project.

Norma Jaggon-Barrett, United Response's business development manager, spoke to Cwmbran Life.

The site in Oakfield. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

She said: "We want to create a community project from a piece of under-utilised land and we want to make sure that we can involve as many people as possible from the community, so the older residents, the school, the local residents that live around the site as well.

"And as well, of course, the people we support with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs.

"We want this project to enable them to be at the heart of the community and change the dynamics of power, so that the people we support are giving support to others.

Norma Jaggon-Barrett, from United Response, fills up raised beds with soil. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"This project is enabling us to deliver that as a service."

She said the project, would start to grow food from September, and aimed to help low-income families have access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

Thom Board, project officer for Torfaen for Keep Wales Tidy, said: "United Response made an application to Keep Wales Tidy for the Local Places for Nature Fund.

Volunteers fill up bags of soil. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

"They were awarded with one of our development packages for food growing so I'm here to help with the installation and guidance on how to build their garden."

He said the package included an oak-raised bed, a metal shed, a potting shed, 20 square metres of wildflower turf, plants, plugs, fruit trees, hand tools and a water butt.

He added: "It's an area that was used for flytipping in the past and anti-social behaviour, so it's really nice to see this project coming in now."

Staff and volunteers filled up raised beds with soil. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Cllr Alan Slade, Llantarnam Ward, said he used to live in a house on East Road and overlook the site: "It's fantastic, so worthwhile. Ever since I got in (as a councillor) it's been a project of mine to get some use out of this bit of land. And this is just fantastic.

"We've had a few community engagement events and we've had quite a few residents come out, one or two have had concerns.

"I think once people can see something here it will attract more interest. Some people find it difficult to see a vision. I'm hoping it will generate a lot of interest among the community."